Varonis Systems Stock Falls Over Deadline Alert From Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz

(RTTNews) - Stock of Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) is moving down about 20 percent on Wednesday morning trading over a deadline alert from the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about class action lawsuits filed on the behalf of shareholders.

The company's stock is currently trading at $20.95, down 21.28 percent or $5.64, over the previous close of $26.53 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $20.06 and $63.90 in the past one year.

The class action alleges that the company failed to disclose material adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects.

