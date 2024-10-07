Varonis Systems Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Ratings for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.77, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.83% from the previous average price target of $54.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $67.00 $67.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $67.00 $65.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $65.00 $54.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $60.00 $52.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00

Delving into Varonis Systems's Background

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Varonis Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

