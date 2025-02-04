News & Insights

Varonis Systems Reports 18% Year-over-Year Growth in Annual Recurring Revenues for 2024

February 04, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

Varonis Systems reported an 18% increase in annual recurring revenues and significant cash flow improvements for 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Varonis Systems, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a notable 18% growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR) year-over-year, reaching $641.9 million, with SaaS revenues now comprising 53% of total ARR. The company generated $115.2 million in cash from operations and $108.5 million in free cash flow, both substantial increases from the previous year. Despite a GAAP operating loss of $117.7 million for the year, Varonis saw a significant rise in SaaS revenues, which totaled $208.8 million, up from $44.4 million in 2023. Leadership expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory and the benefits of transitioning to a SaaS model, anticipating continued strong ARR growth and improved free cash flow in 2025. Varonis expects first-quarter 2025 revenues to grow between 14% to 18% year-over-year, along with projected full-year revenues of $610.0 million to $625.0 million.

Potential Positives

  • Annual recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 18% year-over-year, highlighting the company's growth and market demand.
  • SaaS revenue now constitutes approximately 53% of total ARR, marking a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions and reflecting strong customer interest.
  • Year-to-date cash from operations reached $115.2 million, more than doubled from $59.4 million in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Year-to-date free cash flow generated was $108.5 million, up from $54.3 million, showing enhanced financial health and capacity for future investments.

Potential Negatives

  • GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter was ($17.6) million, significantly worse compared to a loss of ($5.2) million in the prior year, indicating deteriorating operational performance.
  • Non-GAAP operating income decreased to $15.3 million in Q4 2024 from $27.2 million in Q4 2023, reflecting a notable decline in profitability.
  • Term license subscription revenues dropped from $106.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $66.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, suggesting a significant shift away from traditional revenue streams.

FAQ

What was Varonis' annual recurring revenue growth rate for 2024?

Varonis' annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 18% year-over-year as of the end of 2024.

How much cash from operations did Varonis generate in 2024?

Varonis generated $115.2 million in cash from operations during the year 2024, a significant increase from $59.4 million in 2023.

What percentage of Varonis' total ARR came from SaaS in Q4 2024?

Approximately 53% of Varonis' total ARR came from SaaS by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

What are Varonis' revenue expectations for Q1 2025?

Varonis expects revenues between $130 million to $135 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting growth of 14% to 18% year-over-year.

What is Varonis' anticipated free cash flow for 2025?

The expected free cash flow for Varonis in 2025 is estimated to be between $120 million and $125 million.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES O'BOYLE (Vice Chairman - Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,816,054.
  • GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444.

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Annual recurring revenues grew 18% year-over-year


SaaS ARR as a percentage of total ARR was approximately 53%


Year-to-date cash from operations generated $115.2 million vs. $59.4 million last year


Year-to-date free cash flow generated $108.5 million vs. $54.3 million last year



NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Varonis Systems, Inc.

(Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.



Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "We are excited by the approximately 50% increase in ARR from new customers, which was driven by the simplicity of SaaS and MDDR as well as customer interest in utilizing Generative AI raising awareness for our solution. We look forward to continuing our momentum and completing our SaaS transition in 2025, which will unlock many more benefits as we capture our massive opportunity.”



Guy Melamed, Varonis CFO & COO, added, “For the first time in company history, SaaS represents a majority of ARR as we finished the fourth quarter with 53% of total company ARR coming from SaaS. This demand positions the company for another year of strong ARR growth and continued improvement in free cash flow generation, while we make strategic investments aimed at supporting our goal of returning to more than 20% ARR growth.”




Financial Summary for the


Fourth


Quarter Ended


December 31, 2024




  • Total revenues were $158.5 million, compared with $154.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • SaaS revenues were $72.2 million, compared with $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Term license subscription revenues were $66.8 million, compared with $106.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Maintenance and services revenues were $19.5 million, compared with $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • GAAP operating loss was ($17.6) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($5.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Non-GAAP operating income was $15.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $27.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.




Financial Summary for the Year Ended


December 31, 2024




  • Total revenues were $551.0 million, compared with $499.2 million in 2023.


  • SaaS revenues were $208.8 million, compared with $44.4 million in 2023.


  • Term license subscription revenues were $254.2 million, compared with $356.5 million in 2023.


  • Maintenance and services revenues were $87.9 million, compared with $98.3 million in 2023.


  • GAAP operating loss was ($117.7) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($117.2) million in 2023.


  • Non-GAAP operating income was $15.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $28.7 million in 2023.



The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."




Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights




  • Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, was $641.9 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year.


  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term and long-term marketable securities.


  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated $115.2 million of cash from operations, compared to $59.4 million generated in the prior year period.


  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company generated $108.5 million of free cash flow, compared to $54.3 million generated in the prior year period.


  • Announced expansion of IaaS security coverage to Google Cloud, bringing the company's proven data-centric approach to Google Cloud storage and data warehouses.


  • Expanded coverage to discover and classify critical data, remove exposures, and detect threats on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.


  • Broadened coverage to continuously discover and classify data and resolve issues related to data risk and overexposure within ServiceNow.



An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators." In addition, the tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow. An explanation of this measure is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."




Financial Outlook



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:




  • Revenues of $130.0 million to $135.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 14% to 18%.


  • Non-GAAP operating loss of ($14.0) million to ($11.0) million.


  • Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share in the range of ($0.06) to ($0.04), based on 113.6 million diluted shares outstanding.



For full year 2025, the Company expects:




  • ARR of $737.0 million to $745.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%.


  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $132.0 million to $139.0 million.


  • Free cash flow of $120.0 million to $125.0 million.


  • Revenues of $610.0 million to $625.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 11% to 13%.


  • Non-GAAP operating income of $0.5 million to $10.5 million.


  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.13 to $0.17, based on 137.5 million diluted shares outstanding.



Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements”.




Conference Call and Webcast



Varonis will host a conference call today, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13750890. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 11, 2025 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13750890. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website (


www.varonis.com


), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators



Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses.



Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which include exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842 and (v) amortization of debt issuance costs.



The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:




  • Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;


  • Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;


  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;


  • The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period; and


  • Amortization of debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company’s convertible senior notes issued in 2020 and 2024, are a non-cash item.



Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.



Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2029.



The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.



A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.



ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active SaaS contracts, term-based subscription license contracts, and maintenance contracts in effect at the end of that period. SaaS contracts, term-based subscription license contracts, and maintenance contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; risks associated with international operations; the impact of global conflicts on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; the expansion of cloud-delivered services; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transactions. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.




About Varonis



Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.



Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.



Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at

www.varonis.com

.




Investor Relations Contact:



Tim Perz


Varonis Systems, Inc.


646-640-2112



investors@varonis.com




News Media Contact:



Rachel Hunt


Varonis Systems, Inc.


877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)



pr@varonis.com































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except for share and per share data)




Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Unaudited


Unaudited


Revenues:







Term license subscriptions
$
66,781


$
106,184


$
254,241


$
356,490

SaaS

72,206



22,980



208,781



44,417

Maintenance and services

19,527



24,935



87,928



98,253

Total revenues

158,514



154,099



550,950



499,160









Cost of revenues

26,055



19,347



93,847



71,751









Gross profit

132,459



134,752



457,103



427,409









Operating expenses:







Research and development

50,546



48,144



196,765



183,838

Sales and marketing

76,123



70,569



288,769



277,893

General and administrative

23,342



21,283



89,220



82,901

Total operating expenses

150,011



139,996



574,754



544,632









Operating loss

(17,552
)


(5,244
)


(117,651
)


(117,223
)

Financial income, net

7,605



5,433



34,644



30,305









Income (loss) before income taxes

(9,947
)


189



(83,007
)


(86,918
)

Income taxes

(3,047
)


(1,087
)


(12,758
)


(13,998
)









Net loss
$
(12,994
)

$
(898
)

$
(95,765
)

$
(100,916
)









Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)

$
(0.01
)

$
(0.86
)

$
(0.92
)









Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

112,488,376



109,007,859



111,660,541



109,141,894




















































































































Stock-based compensation expense for the




three




and




twelve months ended




December 31, 2024




and




2023




is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):











Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Unaudited


Unaudited


Cost of revenues
$
1,175

$
1,275

$
5,192

$
7,221

Research and development

10,709


11,199


41,766


48,679

Sales and marketing

10,509


10,186


41,494


48,047

General and administrative

10,176


8,983


38,230


35,872


$
32,569

$
31,643

$
126,682

$
139,819




















































































































Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the




three




and




twelve months ended




December 31, 2024




and




2023




is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):











Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Unaudited


Unaudited


Cost of revenues
$
6

$
20

$
637

$
405

Research and development

38


133


604


365

Sales and marketing

146


152


3,196


1,972

General and administrative

16


32


1,181


518


$
206

$
337

$
5,618

$
3,260




















































































































Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the




three




and




twelve months ended




December 31, 2024




and




2023




is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):











Three Months Ended




December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Unaudited


Unaudited


Cost of revenues
$
119

$
381

$
1,263

$
1,525

Research and development





128






1,363

Sales and marketing















General and administrative
















$
119

$
509

$
1,263

$
2,888








































































































































































































































































































































































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(in thousands)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



Unaudited



Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
185,585


$
230,740

Marketable securities

343,383



253,175

Short-term deposits

39,450



49,800

Trade receivables, net

192,832



169,116

Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets

116,824



64,326

Total current assets

878,074



767,157

Long-term assets:



Long-term marketable securities

658,896



211,063

Operating lease right-of-use assets

45,593



51,838

Property and equipment, net

30,795



33,964

Intangible assets, net






1,263

Goodwill

23,135



23,135

Other assets

27,782



15,490

Total long-term assets

786,201



336,753

Total assets
$
1,664,275


$
1,103,910






Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



Current liabilities:



Trade payables
$
4,313


$
672

Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities

164,930



125,057

Convertible senior notes, net

250,529






Deferred revenues

290,113



181,049

Total current liabilities

709,885



306,778

Long-term liabilities:



Convertible senior notes, net

450,243



250,477

Operating lease liabilities

42,789



51,313

Deferred revenues

2,211



886

Other liabilities

3,491



4,808

Total long-term liabilities

498,734



307,484





Stockholders’ equity:



Share capital



Common stock

113



109

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,676



(8,649
)

Additional paid-in capital

1,193,022



1,142,578

Accumulated deficit

(740,155
)


(644,390
)

Total stockholders’ equity

455,656



489,648

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,664,275


$
1,103,910








































































































































































































































































































































































































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(in thousands)




Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023



Unaudited



Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss
$
(95,765
)

$
(100,916
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

11,126



11,703

Stock-based compensation

126,682



139,819

Amortization of deferred commissions

54,392



53,072

Non-cash operating lease costs

9,526



9,468

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,144



1,514

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

(12,690
)


(9,354
)

Acquired in-process research and development

6,653










Changes in assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables

(23,716
)


(33,137
)

Prepaid expenses and other short-term assets

(35,332
)


(21,459
)

Deferred commissions

(59,820
)


(53,505
)

Other long-term assets

347



(577
)

Trade payables

3,641



(2,290
)

Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities

17,317



(5,278
)

Deferred revenues

110,389



69,882

Other long-term liabilities

306



474

Net cash provided by operating activities

115,200



59,416






Cash flows from investing activities:



Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

308,840



301,350

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

111,552






Investment in marketable securities

(949,841
)


(517,948
)

Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits

34,795



214,444

Investment in short-term and long-term deposits

(24,254
)


(135,823
)

Purchase of in-process research and development

(6,653
)





Purchases of property and equipment

(6,694
)


(5,099
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(532,255
)


(143,076
)






Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

449,635






Purchases of capped calls

(55,522
)





Proceeds from employee stock plans

16,082



11,537

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(38,295
)


(21,415
)

Repurchase of common stock






(43,522
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

371,900



(53,400
)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(45,155
)


(137,060
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

230,740



367,800

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
185,585


$
230,740




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP


(in thousands, except share and per share data)




Three Months Ended


December 31,


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Unaudited


Unaudited


Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income:















GAAP operating loss
$
(17,552
)

$
(5,244
)

$
(117,651
)

$
(117,223
)









Add back:







Stock-based compensation expense

32,569



31,643



126,682



139,819

Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation

206



337



5,618



3,260

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses

119



509



1,263



2,888

Non-GAAP operating income
$
15,342


$
27,245


$
15,912


$
28,744










Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income:















GAAP net loss
$
(12,994
)

$
(898
)

$
(95,765
)

$
(100,916
)









Add back:







Stock-based compensation expense

32,569



31,643



126,682



139,819

Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation

206



337



5,618



3,260

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses

119



509



1,263



2,888

Foreign exchange rate differences, net

3,129



2,290



827



(916
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

880



381



2,144



1,514

Non-GAAP net income
$
23,909


$
34,262


$
40,769


$
45,649









GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted

112,488,376



109,007,859



111,660,541



109,141,894

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - basic

112,488,376



109,007,859



111,660,541



109,141,894

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income per share of common stock - diluted

135,097,388



126,061,869



130,278,825



126,585,777









GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted
$
(0.12
)

$
(0.01
)

$
(0.86
)

$
(0.92
)

Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - basic
$
0.21


$
0.31


$
0.37


$
0.42

Non-GAAP net income per share of common stock - diluted
$
0.18


$
0.27


$
0.31


$
0.36







































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP


(in millions)







Twelve Months Ended


December 31,



2024


2023



Unaudited


Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow:



Net cash provided by operating activities
$
115.2


$
59.4

Purchases of property and equipment

(6.7
)


(5.1
)

Free cash flow
$
108.5


$
54.3





































































Varonis Systems, Inc.


Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP


(in millions)







Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2025



Low


High


Reconciliation to non-GAAP free cash flow:



Net cash provided by operating activities
$
132.0


$
139.0

Purchases of property and equipment

(12.0
)


(14.0
)

Free cash flow
$
120.0


$
125.0





