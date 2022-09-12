Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) insiders got a good deal: Sold stock currently worth US$29.83 at US$36.45 over the past year

Last week, Varonis Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRNS) stock jumped 16%, but insiders who sold US$394k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$36.45, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Varonis Systems

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Dov Gottlieb, sold US$295k worth of shares at a price of US$33.07 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$29.83). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Varonis Systems shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:VRNS Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

Does Varonis Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Varonis Systems insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Varonis Systems Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Varonis Systems insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Varonis Systems you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

