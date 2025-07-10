Varonis Systems, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

Varonis Systems will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Varonis Systems, Inc. announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on July 29, 2025. Following this announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results, which can be accessed via a designated phone number or through a live webcast available on their website. A replay of the conference call will be accessible until August 6, 2025. Varonis, a leader in data security, focuses on protecting data through its cloud-native Data Security Platform, which utilizes AI automation to enhance data security, manage access, and detect threats across various environments. For further information, resources are available on their website and through their social media channels.

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VRNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/05/2025

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 03/31/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Varonis Systems, Inc.



(Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results following the close of the U.S. financial markets Tuesday, July 29, 2025.





In conjunction with this announcement, Varonis will host a conference call Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.





To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The conference ID number is 13754774. A replay of this conference call will be available through August 6, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13754774.





A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company's website (



https://ir.varonis.com



), and the replay will be archived on the website for one year.











About Varonis









Varonis



(Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.





Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.





Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at



www.varonis.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Tim Perz





Varonis Systems, Inc.





646-640-2112







investors@varonis.com













News Media Contact:







Rachel Hunt





Varonis Systems, Inc.





877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)







pr@varonis.com





