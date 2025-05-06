VARONIS SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $VRNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

VARONIS SYSTEMS ($VRNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $136,420,000, beating estimates of $135,724,474 by $695,526.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VARONIS SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

VARONIS SYSTEMS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VARONIS SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of VARONIS SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VARONIS SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for VARONIS SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRNS forecast page.

VARONIS SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.