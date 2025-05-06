VARONIS SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $VRNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

VARONIS SYSTEMS ($VRNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $136,420,000, beating estimates of $135,724,474 by $695,526.
VARONIS SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
VARONIS SYSTEMS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUY MELAMED (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,345 shares for an estimated $4,905,444.
VARONIS SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of VARONIS SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 1,607,407 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,417,093
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,536,484 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,265,984
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,402,437 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,310,275
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 1,400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,202,000
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,102,014 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,576,466
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 938,952 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,717,637
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 889,891 shares (+167.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,537,857
VARONIS SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
VARONIS SYSTEMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $50.0 on 12/19/2024
