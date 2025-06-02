Varonis Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRNS

In trading on Monday, shares of Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.02, changing hands as high as $49.64 per share. Varonis Systems, Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.53 per share, with $60.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.