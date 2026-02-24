Varonis Systems (BIT:1VRNS) Price Target Decreased by 24.98% to 31.87

The average one-year price target for Varonis Systems (BIT:1VRNS) has been revised to €31.87 / share. This is a decrease of 24.98% from the prior estimate of €42.48 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €24.58 to a high of €47.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.71% from the latest reported closing price of €19.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 20.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VRNS is 0.32%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.99% to 133,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 4,427K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Tremblant Capital Group holds 3,510K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing an increase of 87.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,472K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 40.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 13.35% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,160K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 22.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

