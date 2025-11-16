Varonis Systems (BIT:1VRNS) Price Target Decreased by 15.58% to 46.39

The average one-year price target for Varonis Systems (BIT:1VRNS) has been revised to €46.39 / share. This is a decrease of 15.58% from the prior estimate of €54.95 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €23.71 to a high of €56.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.32% from the latest reported closing price of €30.86 / share.

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VRNS is 0.37%, an increase of 8.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 143,345K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,312K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 46.00% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,148K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,967K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares , representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 81.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,740K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRNS by 18.82% over the last quarter.

