Varonis System (VRNS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.62, changing hands as low as $68.27 per share. Varonis System Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNS's low point in its 52 week range is $57.65 per share, with $93.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.43.

