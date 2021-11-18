Varonis System Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VRNS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.73, changing hands as low as $58.27 per share. Varonis System Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRNS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.6667 per share, with $75.3333 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.35.

