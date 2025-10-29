Varonis Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Varonis Systems VRNS came out with quarterly earnings of six cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares with earnings of a penny per share a year ago.

VRNS posted revenues of $161.58 million for the quarter ended September 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.71%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $148.07 million.

Varonis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in each of the previous four quarters, with an average surprise of 92.86%.

Varonis’ modest performance in the third quarter of 2025 can be attributed to a balance of momentum in SaaS offerings and the Managed Data Detection & Response platform, while it navigates the global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Varonis’ Q3 2025 Details

Coming to Varonis’ business segments, revenues from SaaS (77.9% of total revenues) increased 117.7% year over year to $125.8 million. Term license subscriptions (15.4% of total revenues) decreased 63.9% to $24.8 million. Maintenance and services (9.1% of total revenues) declined 49.1% to $10.9 million.

By geography, the United States accounted for 72.7% of the total revenues, which increased 11.9% year over year to $114.4 million. The EMEA accounted for 20.8% of third-quarter revenues, which reflects an increase of 4.4% to $31.8 million. Revenues from the rest of the world accounted for 6.5% of the total revenues, which grew 14.4% year over year to $11.8 million.

Varonis’ gross margin contracted 260 basis points to 83%, reflecting the negative impact from the ongoing transition to the SaaS business model. Varonis posted a non-GAAP operating income of $1.61 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $9.1 million. The non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 1% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 6.1%.

VRNS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Varonis had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits, up from $807.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

The company generated $122.7 million in operating cash flow and reported free cash flow of $111.6million in the first three months of 2025.

Currently, VRNS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

