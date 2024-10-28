Varonis price target raised to $65 from $59 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Varonis (VRNS) to $65 from $59 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report. Expectations remain reasonable, demand for data security is accelerating, and the company could see “multiple tailwinds” including elevated renewal activity in Q3 and Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

