Varonis extends cloud data secutiry coverage to Google Cloud

Varonis System (VRNS) announced the expansion of its IaaS security coverage to Google Cloud (GOOGL). The latest integration broadens Varonis’ extensive coverage portfolio, bringing the company’s proven data-centric approach to Google Cloud storage and data warehouses. “Varonis is the unified platform that identifies and classifies data across your cloud environments and detects threats across your entire data estate at scale, in real-time,” said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. “Varonis offers deep visibility into cloud environments with today’s leading hyperscalers – enabling security teams to significantly reduce enterprise risk.”

