Varo Energy secures $3.3 billion in boost to green goals

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Refiner and trader Varo Energy secured $3.33 billion in its latest financing round, which will help to fund its sustainable energy projects, including its purchase of a stake in northern Europe’s biggest biogas facility, it said on Thursday.

The package includes $165 million as the company's first green loan - meaning it must fund projects with an environmental benefit. It will partly refinance Varo's acquisition of an 80% stake in Dutch biogas maker Bio Energy Coevorden (BEC).

"What this gives us is the financial flexibility to invest in what we think is a massive opportunity for our company in green business," Varo Chief Executive Officer Dev Sanyal told Reuters.

Varo, owned by Carlyle CG.O and energy trader Vitol [RIC:RIC:VITOLV.UL], said strong demand meant it had added four new institutions to its existing lenders and the over-subscribed debt launch had raised $130 million more than the planned billion.

The remaining portion of the financing consisted of a $2.2 billion borrowing base facility.

Lenders include Mizuho, ING, Societe Generale, HSBC and Santander.

In all Varo plans to invest around $3.5 billion until 2026, two thirds of which will go toward its sustainable energies business, while around $140 million per year would sustain capital expenditure in hydrocarbons.

The green projects include hydrogen, biofuels, biogas, electric vehicles and nature-based carbon removal.

The company purchased its stake in BEC in January and seeks to double its biogas capacity by 2026. Last month Varo acquired Renewable Energy Services (RES), a trader of biogas and green certificates.

RES operates in 10 countries and sources the biogas from producers around the world.

