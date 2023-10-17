Varo Announces "Varo To Anyone," New P2P Feature For Banking Customers

Varo Bank recently announced its new feature, “Varo to Anyone,” a free peer-to-peer payment service for Varo customers. It’s a secure way to send your friends and family money, all with no fees. Even if your friends don’t have a Varo account, they can still receive money fast and free by linking a U.S. debit card.

Varo Bank is a fintech company with a national bank charter that’s backed by the FDIC, insuring deposits up to $250,000. Varo offers a host of banking services, including an impressive high-yield savings account, a checking account offering early payday and cashback and more.

Between them, Zelle, Cash App and Venmo account for 3 million transactions a month among Varo’s customers. So, Varo chose to build a simplified and fee-free P2P service so recipients could access their money instantly. To do this, Varo partners with Visa to fund a recipient’s debit card rather than their checking account.

What makes Varo to Anyone different from other platforms is that someone can receive money instantly for free. In contrast, most other services charge a fee for instant transfers or take one to three business days to process free transfers.

Varo to Anyone can be found on the “Move Money” page of the Varo app. Simply enter the phone number or email address of the person you want to send money to and input the amount you want to send. If the recipient has a Varo account, they will receive the funds instantly. If the recipient doesn’t have a Varo account, they will get a notification explaining how to instantly transfer the money into their bank account using their debit card information.

If you send money to someone without a Varo account and they don’t accept the payment within 14 days, the money will be returned to your account. Varo to Anyone allows you to send money to anyone with a U.S. debit card. However, you should remember that with Varo to Anyone, you can only receive money from those who also use the free service.

Keep in mind that you will have a set dollar amount and number of transfers you are able to send or receive to each person, which is determined by your account history. You can see your limit after selecting a recipient to send money to. It’s possible your limit will change as Varo reviews your account activity.

If you want to cancel a Varo to Anyone payment, you can do so, but this option is limited to payments to non-Varo customers. Payments to recipients without a Varo account will show as pending in your transaction history until they are claimed or expire. During this time, you can cancel a transfer by clicking on “Move Money,” “Transaction History” and “Varo to Anyone History” and choosing the transaction to cancel. Unfortunately, you can’t cancel a Varo to Anyone payment to someone with a Varo account because the money transfers instantly.

In 2022, Varo announced that it would allow customers to use Zelle through the app. Now, the bank offers another instant payment service. Even better, Varo customers don’t have to choose between Varo to Anyone or Zelle. You can use both instant payment services in the Varo app. That way, you can send and receive money with your friends and family without having any problems with preference. Both services are secure and protected. Varo was the first Fintech bank to offer Zelle due to its bank charter, but now it is offered by other fintech banks as well.

“Shortly following the successful launch of Zelle, Varo is continuing its investment and innovation in payments with Varo to Anyone. We are providing the ultimate instant money flexibility, with no fee structure and the security only a bank provides,” said Colin Walsh, CEO of Varo Bank, in a September news release. “Varo to Anyone’s three-month development cycle and no-fee basis truly demonstrates Varo’s bank charter with FDIC insurance in action.”

