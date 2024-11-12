Variscan Mines’ Shareholding Dynamics Shift

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has experienced a change in substantial shareholding, with DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft’s voting power dropping from 9.65% to 8.40% due to the dilution from the issuance of new shares. This shift highlights important dynamics in shareholder interests that could influence the company’s future strategic decisions.

