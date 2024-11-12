Variscan Mines’ Shareholding Changes: DELPHI’s Voting Power Dips

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has experienced a decrease in voting power by its substantial holder, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, from 9.65% to 8.40%, following the dilution from the issuance of new shares. Despite this change, DELPHI continues to hold 55,345,416 ordinary shares in the company. Investors may want to monitor how this shift in voting power could impact future company decisions.

