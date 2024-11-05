Variscan Mines Shareholder DELPHI Increases Voting Power

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited saw a significant increase in its substantial holder’s voting power, as DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft boosted its shareholding from 6.92% to 9.65%. This change was achieved through an entitlement offer, signaling DELPHI’s growing influence in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential shifts in company governance.

