Variscan Mines Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, in Sydney, focusing on its strategic mineral projects in Spain, Chile, and Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting through proxy voting, with further details available on the company’s website. This meeting could offer insights into Variscan’s growth plans and their impact on the company’s stock performance.

