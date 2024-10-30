Variscan Mines Reports Promising Drilling Results and Funding

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has unveiled promising drilling results from the San Jose and Udias Mines, indicating substantial zinc and lead mineralization beyond current estimates. The company has successfully raised additional equity to advance its Novales-Udias Project and has secured a marketing agreement with Square Trading for future zinc production. These developments, alongside significant shareholder investment, set the stage for potential growth in Variscan’s mining operations.

