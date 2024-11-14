Variscan Mines Raises Over $2 Million in Entitlement Offer

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has successfully completed its fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer, raising over $2 million before costs. This capital boost, supported by shareholders and Whairo Capital, increases the company’s ordinary shares to over 738 million. The funds are aimed at advancing Variscan’s strategic mineral projects, particularly its zinc ventures in Spain.

