Variscan Mines to Quote Over 130 Million Securities

October 30, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has announced the quotation of 130,447,227 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective October 31, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially providing new investment opportunities for those interested in the mining sector. Investors may find this an intriguing development as the company expands its market presence.

