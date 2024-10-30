News & Insights

Variscan Mines Issues Over 32 Million Unquoted Options

October 30, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has announced the issuance of over 32 million unquoted options set to expire in November 2026. These securities form part of transactions previously disclosed to the market. This move might interest investors tracking the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and potential growth opportunities.

