Variscan Mines Issues New Unquoted Securities

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 19,939,480 unquoted securities in the form of options set to expire on November 30, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.015. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial standing and strategic market positioning.

For further insights into AU:VAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.