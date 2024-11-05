Variscan Mines: DELPHI Increases Stake Significantly

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial shareholding, with DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft increasing its voting power from 6.92% to 9.65%. This change was achieved through an entitlement offer at $0.0070 per share, reflecting a strategic move by DELPHI to strengthen its position in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could indicate future shifts in Variscan’s market dynamics.

