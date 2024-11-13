News & Insights

Variscan Mines Begins Promising Drilling at Udias Mine

November 13, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has launched underground drilling at the Udias Mine in northern Spain, a site that presents significant potential with high-grade zinc-lead mineralization. This new operation, which has not been previously tested by the company, aims to expand their mineral resource inventory and unlock further value from one of Europe’s leading zinc deposits. The exploration is bolstered by promising historical data and a recently acquired exploration license.

