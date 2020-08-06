Varian (VAR) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. VAR reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 78 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 41.8%. The figure however fell 40.9% year over year.

The company reported revenues of $694.3 million, which beat the consensus mark of $677 million by 2.6%. Revenues fell 15.9% year over year and 15% at constant currency (cc). Organically, revenues fell 19%.

Segment Details

Oncology Systems: Revenues totaled $654 million, down 17% year over year.

As a whole, gross orders fell 14% from the year-ago quarter to $665 million.

Orders in the United States dropped 8% year over year, which included a 6% decline in North America. In EMEA, orders fell 32% year over year. APAC orders rose 4% year over year.

Proton Solutions: Revenues at the segment rose 6% to $33 million. Per management, this was driven by consistent growth in services revenues.

Other: Revenues at this segment grossed $7 million. For investors’ notice, the segment comprises Interventional Solutions business, including cryoablation, embolic microspheres, and microwave ablation. Moreover it comprises investments in cardiac radioablation.

Margins

Total gross profit in the reported quarter was $298.5 million, down 15.1% year over year. Gross margin in the reported quarter was 42.9% of net revenues, up 44 basis points (bps).

Adjusted operating profit came at $88 million, down 35% year over year.As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating margin was 12.7%, down 373 bps.

Guidance

In the quarter under review, the company has not issued any guidance due to the continued uncertainty surrounding the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Take

Varian exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note. Proton Solutions unit saw revenue growth in the quarter. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Management is optimistic about the completed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. The receipt of five Ethos orders in the United States and two in Europe (the total orders reaching 38 units since launch) buoys optimism.

Moreover, the company’s collaboration with Siemens Healthineers will enable Varian to expand its renowned customer care, thereby offering service to clinicians and patients from the very first stage in the battle against cancer. This development instills optimism in the stock.

On the flip side, the company saw revenue decline from its core Oncology Systems segment in the quarter. Oncology gross orders also fell in the quarter, especially in EMEA. Contraction in adjusted operating margin is concerning.

