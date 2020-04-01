Varian Unveils Proton Treatment Planning Eclipse v16 System

Varian VAR recently launched its treatment planning system, Eclipse v16, leveraging its Intelligent Cancer Care approach in developing new solutions that utilize advanced technologies like machine learning. The company has received CE mark for the system while the FDA 510(K) clearance for the same is pending.

The launch of this system is a step forward in Varian’s commitment toward strengthening its Proton Solutions segment.

More About the System

This new system constitutes of intelligent features such as RapidPlan PT (the first clinical application of machine learning in proton treatment planning) and RT Peer Review, which is a collaborative workspace developed to simplify and boost the peer review process for radiotherapy treatment plans.

RapidPlan is a knowledge-based treatment planning software that helps healthcare experts use data from similar existing treatment options in order to develop high-quality personalized plans for patients quickly. This knowledge-based planning software is now being used for proton treatment planning along with RapidPlan PT. The software also enables dose prediction with machine learning models that can be utilized as a support tool to decide which patients would be ideal for proton or photon-based therapy.

The machine learning in RapidPlan PT is equipped to diminish proton treatment plan optimization from a one to eight hour process, to less than 10 minutes. The RT Peer Review feature in Eclipse v16 has been developed so that the oncology community can smoothly integrate this review process into their routine clinical workflow by automatically presenting the requisite information.

Notably, Varian is the first vendor in the industry that offers machine learning capability in both proton and photon treatment planning.

Recent Developments

In March, Varian announced that Proton International at University of Alabama has successfully treated its first cancer patient using the Varian ProBeam Compact proton therapy system.

Market Prospects

Per a report published by P&T community, the global proton therapy market is projected to see a CAGR of 13.91% during the 2019-2023 period. Hence, the launch of this system seems well-timed.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has lost 27.6% compared with the 12.2% decline of its industry.

