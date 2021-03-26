Varian Medical (VAR) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. VAR reached a new 52-week high of $176.80 on Mar 25, before closing the session marginally lower at $176.59. The stock has moved up 0.7% since its first-quarter earnings announcement on Jan 26.

The company is witnessing upward trend in its stock prompted by lucrative partnerships and strength in AI & Medical Mechatronics. Strong developments in Proton Therapy segment is an added advantage. Recent receipt of 13 Ethos orders (including eight in North America, four in EMEA and one in APAC) and one Proton order in China raises optimism. Oncology gross orders rose in the fiscal first-quarter 2021, especially in EMEA looks encouraging. However, tough competition is a concern.

Let’s delve deeper

Key Growth Catalysts

Lucrative Partnerships and Acquisitions: We are optimistic about Varian Medical focusing on inorganic growth through its acquisition strategy. In November 2020, the company inked a new $10-million investment and partnership agreement with COTA, Inc., a Boston-based curator of clinical data in oncology. The companies will collaborate to equip cancer clinics with data analytics and decision support tools, using real-world evidence to help guide clinical and operational decisions as well as drive cost-efficient patient outcomes.

In December, the company inked a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yonsei Cancer Center, Yonsei University Health System to partner on research and development projects in the field of radiation therapy and oncology. This deal is likely to strengthen the global reach of Varian Medical’s Oncology segment.

Strength in AI & Medical Mechatronics: Mechatronics, a high-end technology incorporating electronics, machine learning and mechanical engineering, has been in trend for a while. A research by the Business Wire deciphers that the global Mechatronics and Robotics market is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.02% during the 2017-2021 period. In September 2020, the company announced that the first Ethos therapy in Germany is set to be installed and will commence treatment of patients by early 2021.The announcement is anticipated to strengthen Varian Medical’s Oncology Systems segment and enhance its exposure to AI.

Notable Developments in Proton Therapy: In recent times, Varian Medical has seen notable developments in its core Proton therapy unit, which falls under its Particle Therapy business. In November, the company and the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center announced the beginning of the first clinical trial of FLASH therapy as part of the recently-opened FAST-01 study. In February 2021, the company initiated the installation of the cyclotron and gantry for its ProBeam 360° single-room proton therapy system at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health's Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute.

Downsides

Cut Throat Competition: In the emerging proton therapy market, the company faces competition from Hitachi, Ion Beam Applications, Mevion Medical Systems and Sumitomo. Intense competition is expected to increase R&D expenditures in the nascent proton therapy market, which will keep margins under pressure.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Varian Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some other better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Cantel Medical Corp. CMD, ConforMIS, Inc. CFMS and Electromed, Inc. ELMD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cantel Medical has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 19%.

ConforMIS has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 42%.

Electromed has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 10%.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConforMIS, Inc. (CFMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.