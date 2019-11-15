Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.60, changing hands as high as $127.27 per share. Varian Medical Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAR's low point in its 52 week range is $103.92 per share, with $142.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.