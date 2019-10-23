Varian Medical Systems Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $89.3 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $116.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $111.4 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $879.8 million from $801.6 million last year.

Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $111.4 Mln. vs. $107.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $879.8 Mln vs. $801.6 Mln last year.

