Varian CEO Dow Wilson To Retire

(RTTNews) - Varian (VAR) said that Chief Executive Officer Dow Wilson, after more than 16 years with the Company, will retire upon the successful completion of the proposed combination of Varian and Siemens Healthineers. Wilson has agreed to serve as a special advisor to Siemens Healthineers.

Wilson will be succeeded by Chris Toth, President and Chief Operating Officer of Varian, who will become CEO of the Varian business segment of Siemens Healthineers upon the transaction close. Toth will report directly to Bernd Montag, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Healthineers.

The completion of the proposed combination of Varian and Siemens Healthineers is expected to occur in the first half of calendar year 2021.

