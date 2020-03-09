Varian: COVID-19 Outbreak To Negatively Impact Operating Results - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Varian (VAR) said, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the company expects revenues to be negatively impacted and, expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $800 million to $825 million. For fiscal 2020, the company preliminarily estimates 7 to 9 percent revenue growth. The company will provide further updates to guidance during the second quarter earnings call.

Dow Wilson, CEO, said: "Our long-term fundamentals remain strong and we are continuing with planned investments to drive long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders."

