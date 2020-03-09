Markets
VAR

Varian: COVID-19 Outbreak To Negatively Impact Operating Results - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Varian (VAR) said, due to COVID-19 outbreak, the company expects revenues to be negatively impacted and, expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $800 million to $825 million. For fiscal 2020, the company preliminarily estimates 7 to 9 percent revenue growth. The company will provide further updates to guidance during the second quarter earnings call.

Dow Wilson, CEO, said: "Our long-term fundamentals remain strong and we are continuing with planned investments to drive long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular