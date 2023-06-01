Varia US Properties (SIX:VARN) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Varia US Properties (SIX:VARN) has been revised to 55.08 / share. This is an decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 61.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.67% from the latest reported closing price of 36.80 / share.

Varia US Properties Maintains 8.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varia US Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VARN is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

