Varex Imaging (VREX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as low as $24.92 per share. Varex Imaging Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VREX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.02 per share, with $29.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.66.

