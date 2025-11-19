Markets
VREX

Varex Imaging Shares Fall 13% Despite Q4 Revenue Growth; FY26 Outlook Soft

November 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) declined 13.28%, closing at $10.28, down $1.57, after reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 11 percent year-over-year to $229 million, driven by strong growth in its Industrial segment, up 25 percent, and solid advances in its CT tube business. For the full year, revenue reached $845 million, up about 4 percent.

Despite the revenue strength, Varex reported a net loss of $1.70 per share for FY25 and offered cautious guidance for FY26, expecting first-quarter revenues of $200 million to $215 million and adjusted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25, reflecting underlying pressure in its medical components business.

On the day of the announcement, VREX experienced an unusually heavy trading volume as investors weighed mixed results and conservative forward guidance. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $9.40 - $20.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VREX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.