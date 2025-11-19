Varex Imaging Shares Fall 13% Despite Q4 Revenue Growth; FY26 Outlook Soft

(RTTNews) - Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) declined 13.28%, closing at $10.28, down $1.57, after reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 11 percent year-over-year to $229 million, driven by strong growth in its Industrial segment, up 25 percent, and solid advances in its CT tube business. For the full year, revenue reached $845 million, up about 4 percent.

Despite the revenue strength, Varex reported a net loss of $1.70 per share for FY25 and offered cautious guidance for FY26, expecting first-quarter revenues of $200 million to $215 million and adjusted EPS of $0.05 to $0.25, reflecting underlying pressure in its medical components business.

On the day of the announcement, VREX experienced an unusually heavy trading volume as investors weighed mixed results and conservative forward guidance. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $9.40 - $20.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.