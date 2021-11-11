Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Varex Imaging, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$33m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$186m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Varex Imaging has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Varex Imaging's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Varex Imaging's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Varex Imaging doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. However it looks like Varex Imaging might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Varex Imaging's ROCE

In summary, Varex Imaging is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 14% over the last three years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

