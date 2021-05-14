Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Varex Imaging's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at April 2021 Varex Imaging had debt of US$460.9m, up from US$386.6m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$111.1m, its net debt is less, at about US$349.8m.

How Healthy Is Varex Imaging's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:VREX Debt to Equity History May 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Varex Imaging had liabilities of US$146.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$517.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$111.1m as well as receivables valued at US$129.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$423.5m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Varex Imaging is worth US$933.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Varex Imaging's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Varex Imaging had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 9.3%, to US$722m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Varex Imaging produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$3.4m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$7.9m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Varex Imaging (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.