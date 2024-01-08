Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.17, changing hands as high as $20.71 per share. Varex Imaging Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VREX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VREX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.05 per share, with $23.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.56.

