VARDHMAN TEXTILES (NSE:VTL) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 399.50

The average one-year price target for VARDHMAN TEXTILES (NSE:VTL) has been revised to 399.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 378.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 348.45 to a high of 458.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from the latest reported closing price of 377.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in VARDHMAN TEXTILES. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTL is 0.03%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJBX - Emerging Markets Value Trust Series I holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.