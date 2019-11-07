Vard shipyard weighs on Fincantieri 9-month results

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said its nine-month results were dented by a negative performance of its subsidiary Vard, which is undergoing reorganisation. In the January-September period, EBITDA came in at 287 million euros, with a margin on sales of 6.7%.

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI said its nine-month results were dented by a negative performance of its subsidiary Vard, which is undergoing reorganisation.

In the January-September period, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 287 million euros, with a margin on sales of 6.7%.

"The results are impacted by the negative contribution of Vard, which suffers from the ongoing effect of the deep crisis of its reference market of Oil & Gas, and from the costs incurred following its entrance into the cruise shipbuilding market," Chief Executive Giuseppe Bono said in a statement.

Any additional costs related to the overhaul of Vard will be included in the group's full-year results, the company added.

