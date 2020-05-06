Vapotherm's (VAPO) Journey From $9 To $22 In 6 Months, More In Store?

(RTTNews) - These are exciting times for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) whose share price has almost doubled in value since the beginning of this year.

Vapotherm is a global medical technology company developing products to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress. The Company's flagship product Precision Flow system is based on proprietary Hi-VNI Technology, which is the only mask-free, clinically validated alternative to the current standard of care for the treatment of respiratory distress - including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea.

We profiled Vapotherm on November 14, 2019, when it was trading around $9.49. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $22.30. (This Day That Year: Vapotherm)

So, what fueled the stock rally?

There has been a significant increase in demand for Vapotherm Precision Flow systems and single-use disposables as a result of COVID-19.

According to a research published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), 19% of COVID-19 patients are in respiratory distress and need some form of support to get the oxygen they need to stay alive. Vapotherm's High-Velocity Nasal Insufflation (Hi-VNI) Technology is considered as first-line therapy for COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe.

To support the growing demand, the Company has increased its manufacturing capacity.

The Company's net revenue, which was $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, rose to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 (period ended March 31, 2020).

Revenue is generated primarily from sales of disposable products utilized with the proprietary Precision Flow systems, from the capital units themselves, and to a lesser extent, from the sales of its companion products.

With the Company experiencing increased demand from its new and existing customers treating the respiratory distress experienced by many COVID-19 patients, the Company is optimistic that its second-quarter is off to a very strong start.

For the month ended April 30, 2020, alone, the Company has forecast revenue to be between $19.0 million and $19.3 million. The revenue for the whole of second-quarter 2019 was $12.0 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, the worldwide installed base of Precision Flow Hi-VNI systems increased by nearly 1,300, taking the total number of the global installed base as of March 31, 2020, to over 17,000 capital units. In the month of April alone, the global installed base of Precision Flow Hi-VNI systems grew by over 2,200.

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $60.4 million. Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $10.2 million, or $9.9 million net of commissions, through its At-The-Market facility.

VAPO has traded in a range of $6.86 to $24.63 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's (May 4, 2020) trading at $22.30, up 6.70%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.