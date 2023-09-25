Vapotherm: Pilot Study Shows Effectiveness Of HVNI Technology In Children With Severe Asthma

(RTTNews) - Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) reported the presentation of an Investigator-initiated clinical trial, "High flow humidified oxygen as an early intervention in children with acute severe asthma - a feasibility randomized controlled trial" at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2023. The company said the pilot study showed Vapotherm HVNI technology is more effective than standard oxygen therapy for treatment of acute asthma in children.

"We are excited and proud that our technology was utilized in this study and in the care of these children." said Jessica Whittle, Chief Medical Officer of Vapotherm.

The study was conducted through the Brighton and Sussex Clinical Trial Unit at University Hospitals, Sussex, England.

