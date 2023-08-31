Vapotherm (VAPO) Price Target Increased by 263.64% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an increase of 263.64% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.66% from the latest reported closing price of 2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vapotherm. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAPO is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.70% to 18,881K shares. The put/call ratio of VAPO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crow's Nest Holdings holds 4,488K shares representing 73.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,770K shares representing 61.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares, representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 43.71% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,835K shares representing 46.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 43.56% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 2,239K shares representing 36.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAPO by 27.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 14.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vapotherm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vapotherm, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.