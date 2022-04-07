Vapotherm Plunges On Withdrawing Annual Guidance On Declining Covid Hospitalizations

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) are down more than 23% in the morning trade on Thursday after the respiratory devices maker withdrew its full-year guidance in the event of diminishing virulence of COVID-19 as well as lower hospitalizations related to flu and RSV in the first quarter.

Vapotherm has withdrawn its annual revenue, gross margin, operating expense, and adjusted EBITDA guidance as the outlook was based on the assumption that there would be two COVID-19 surges in 2022.

"In mid to late February we began to see signs of a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, especially of patients needing acute respiratory interventions. This slowdown significantly accelerated in March, as did the decline of hospitalizations due to flu or RSV. As a result, we are re-examining the assumptions which underlay our original 2022 guidance," commented Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm."

Further, the company reported first-quarter preliminary revenue in the range of $20.5 million-$21.5 million. This compares with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $25.78 million.

VAPO, currently at $9.83, touched a new low of $9.69 this morning.

