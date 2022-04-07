Markets
VAPO

Vapotherm Plunges On Withdrawing Annual Guidance On Declining Covid Hospitalizations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) are down more than 23% in the morning trade on Thursday after the respiratory devices maker withdrew its full-year guidance in the event of diminishing virulence of COVID-19 as well as lower hospitalizations related to flu and RSV in the first quarter.

Vapotherm has withdrawn its annual revenue, gross margin, operating expense, and adjusted EBITDA guidance as the outlook was based on the assumption that there would be two COVID-19 surges in 2022.

"In mid to late February we began to see signs of a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, especially of patients needing acute respiratory interventions. This slowdown significantly accelerated in March, as did the decline of hospitalizations due to flu or RSV. As a result, we are re-examining the assumptions which underlay our original 2022 guidance," commented Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm."

Further, the company reported first-quarter preliminary revenue in the range of $20.5 million-$21.5 million. This compares with the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $25.78 million.

VAPO, currently at $9.83, touched a new low of $9.69 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VAPO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular