Vantiva Names Katleen Vandeweyer Chairwoman Of The Board

December 23, 2025 — 02:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vantiva S.A. (VANTI.PA), on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has elected Katleen Vandeweyer as Chairwoman of the Board.

Vandeweyer, who previously served as Lead Independent Director, will take over from Brian Shearer, who has stepped down from the Board following the transition.

The company said that TPG Credit's debt and equity holdings in Vantiva remain unchanged, and the firm will continue to be represented on the Board.

On Monday, Vantiva closed trading 2.01% lesser at EUR 0.0879 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

