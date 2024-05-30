Vantiva Appoints New Independent Director

Technicolor (FR:VANTI) has released an update.

Vantiva, known previously as Technicolor, has appointed Thierry Amarger as an Independent Director, following Dominique D’Hinnin’s resignation. Amarger brings over 25 years of experience in telecommunications to Vantiva’s Board, which is now 60% independent and maintains gender parity. His appointment will be up for shareholder ratification at the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2024.

For further insights into FR:VANTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.