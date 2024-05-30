News & Insights

Stocks

Vantiva Appoints New Independent Director

May 30, 2024 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technicolor (FR:VANTI) has released an update.

Vantiva, known previously as Technicolor, has appointed Thierry Amarger as an Independent Director, following Dominique D’Hinnin’s resignation. Amarger brings over 25 years of experience in telecommunications to Vantiva’s Board, which is now 60% independent and maintains gender parity. His appointment will be up for shareholder ratification at the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2024.

For further insights into FR:VANTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.