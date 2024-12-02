Vantea SMART Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

News & Insights

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART S.p.A., a key player in cybersecurity, recently purchased 16,116 of its own shares, enhancing its stake to 2.217% of its share capital. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on leveraging its extensive expertise in IT and cybersecurity to drive growth. With its proprietary platforms, Vantea SMART continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity sector.

