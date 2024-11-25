News & Insights

Vantea SMART S.p.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 01:22 pm EST

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART S.p.A., a key player in the IT and cybersecurity sector, has recently acquired 27,000 of its own shares, accounting for 2.092% of its share capital, as part of a strategic buyback program. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and leveraging its financial position in the market.

