Vantea SMART S.p.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Vantea SMART S.p.A., a key player in the IT and cybersecurity sector, has recently acquired 27,000 of its own shares, accounting for 2.092% of its share capital, as part of a strategic buyback program. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and leveraging its financial position in the market.

